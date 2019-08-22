North Van music teacher accused of sexual misconduct involving girls

Police believe other victims could be out there after the arrest of Lamar Victor Alviar

Police on Thursday took the unusual step of releasing the name and photo of a North Vancouver music teacher who has been arrested, but not charged, on allegations of sexual misconduct.

Lamar Victor Alviar, 22, is accused of committing sexual offences with girls in Coquitlam over the past year, RCMP said in a news release, but other victims, both students and non-students, and from around Metro Vancouver, are believed to be out there.

Though Alviar has not been charged, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said police wanted to get his name out right away because he was about to be released from custody.

Alviar taught various instruments at L.A. Music Studio off Lonsdale Avenue at 14th Street, close to Lions Gate Hospital.

His biography on the studio’s website says he owns the business, and has toured the Lower Mainland as well as several cities across Canada and the world. Several photos and videos of Alviar and his students are posted to the studio’s Facebook page.

McLaughlin emphasized no allegations have been made against any other teacher at the studio, and encouraged parents to have open conversations with their children about what goes on in their day.

In February 2018, another music teacher, a pianist named Dmytro Kubyshkin, was accused of sexual offences with students in Coquitlam. More than a dozen charges were eventually laid against the 68-year-old in offences going back to 1998. He died last April.

Alviar, who was not previously known to police, is described as 5’8, 150 lbs., with dark brown hair, hazel eyes, an eyebrow piercing and a slim build.

He has been released on conditions including not being alone with or having contact with anyone who appears to under the age of 16, including online.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim or who has information is urged to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and ask for the Sex Crimes Unit, quoting file #2019-24019.

