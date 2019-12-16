Pinewood Elementary School in North Delta. (Google Maps screen shot)

North Delta’s Pinewood Elementary hit with racist graffiti twice in a week

Someone painted lewd and racist messages on a portions of the school’s wall on Dec. 12 and 15

Pinewood Elementary in North Delta was hit by vandals twice last week who tagged parts of the school with racist and obscene graffiti.

On Thursday night and Saturday night (Dec. 12 and 15), someone left lewd messages, including racial epithets, in red paint on a portion of the school’s wall.

“Unfortunately, from time to time, we do have instances of graffiti at our schools and we have had a couple of instances of graffiti at Pinewood Elementary in the last couple of days,” Cathryn Tucker, communications manager with the Delta School District, said on Monday.

“Obviously, it is really disappointing for the district and the school and the teachers and the students, they don’t like seeing their school property damaged.”

Principle Kim Hope sent a letter to parents after Thursday’s incident, Tucker said, asking them to talk to their children about graffiti and the damage that it causes, as well as asking them to pass on any credible information they may have.

Steps were taken after both incidents to immediately cover up then remove the graffiti before the students arrived for school, and Tucker said the Delta Police Department is investigating.


