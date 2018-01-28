North Delta’s history set to take centre stage at George Mackie Library

The Delta Museum and Archives Society is hosting a series of talks on North Delta’s history

Many of the students attending Kennedy School in 1939 were Japanese-Canadians. (UBC Archives photo)

The Delta Museum and Archives Society is gearing up to host a series of free talks focused on the unique history of North Delta.

The society’s North Delta advisory group has partnered with the George Mackie Library to present three talks over the coming month to help residents learn about the people and events that shaped North Delta as we know it today.

The events are the latest in a string of moves the society has made to expand its focus beyond South Delta and preserve the history and stories of Delta as a whole.

RELATED: Delta residents share their memories to mark Canada’s 150th birthday

Last spring, the society hosted a well-attended informal gathering to hear from local history buffs, heritage groups and others regarding their concerns and ideas for preserving and presenting Delta’s history.

“We were very encouraged by the enthusiastic response from the North Delta community. Many of the people that attended expressed a concerned interest for the documentation of North Delta’s history and the opportunity for all Deltans to learn about it,” said DMAS president Teresa Cooper in an email.

“From this event, the North Delta advisory group was formed as a way to ensure that the heritage of North Delta was as equally represented in our community as the heritage of South Delta.”

Since then, the advisory group has been busy planning ways to collect the previously untold stories of North Delta and connect with the people who live in the community.

“These history talks are the first attempt to share the stories of three of our cultural groups that make up the fabric of Delta’s cultural heritage,” Cooper said.

The talks get underway on Saturday, Feb. 3, as Eliza Olson, the founder and president of the Burns Bog Conservation Society, and longtime bog advocate Don DeMill tell their stories of Burns Bog. Attendees will hear about the event-filled history of the largest raised peat bog in North America, tales from local First Nations, attempts at ranching and farming, and the suspenseful fight to preserve the bog’s ecology. Olson and DeMill will be assisted by DMAS members Sandra Clark, Valerie Adolph and Brenda Macdonald.

Then, on Saturday, Feb. 10, DMAS members Mark Boyter, Nancy Demwell (who writes a monthly North Delta history column for the North Delta Reporter), John Macdonald and Len Stroh will present on the largely forgotten history of Japanese settlement in North Delta. The speakers will share true stories about the lives of the early Japanese settlers, farmers and fishermen, talk about where they lived, their contributions to the community and their final evacuation to internment camps during the Second World War, and a selection of historical images.

SEE ALSO: SERIES: Commemorating North Delta’s lost Japanese-Canadian community

The series will wrap up with a talk titled “Who the heck is Annie?” on March 3. DMAS member Valerie Adolph, assisted by members Les Starheim, Gordon Lande and Rita Hagman, will tell stories of how Norwegian fishermen carved their homes out of the dense forests along the Fraser River to build what is now known as Annieville and Sunbury. Attendees will be able to browse historical images and explore artifacts of these fishing communities, and maybe even discover who Annieville’s namesake was.

All three talks will be held in the George Mackie Library’s meeting room 3 at 2 p.m. Admission is free.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hundreds remember bright, ambitious B.C. teen killed by stray bullet

Just Posted

Cabana Lounge employee dead after early-morning fight

Police say that 23-year-old Kalwinder Thind stepped in to break up a fight but died of injuries

PHOTO: Aerial view of the former home of White Rock’s Hillcrest Bakery

Work clears way for final Miramar Village towers

RBC warns of text message ‘phishing’ scam

Surrey, Courtenay residents report suspicious text message

Stealth begin back-to-back series in Denver

Vancouver will be looking to avenge its home opener loss against the Colorado Mammoth.

Beware of Facebook scam, warns Delta police

“Nobody official requests payment in iTunes gift cards.”

First Nations return donations, anti-Site C stakes to B.C. government

Treaty 8 Chiefs say Premier John Horgan and other cabinet ministers betrayed their commitment

Swarm sting Stealth

Vancouver has no answer for Georgia’s fourth-quarter run during NLL action at Langley Events Centre

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

New B.C. daycare a model for reconciliation

Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces

Canucks Playroom offers fun space for sick kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Room was made possible through a donation of $1 million by the Canucks for Kids fund

Hundreds remember bright, ambitious B.C. teen killed by stray bullet

Samson Wong wept as he apologized to his teenage son, saying he wishes he could have protected him

Green Party defends leader Elizabeth May after she’s accused of bullying

party says that if May were a man, she would be admired for those traits

More than cuts and bruises: Winter sport-related injuries on the rise

BC Trauma Registry reminds skiers, snowboarders to wear helmets, check the weather and be aware

Annual tradition draws Aussies to Big White

Big White celebrated Australia Day Friday

Most Read