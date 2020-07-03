North Delta track project gets $5.86M in provincial, federal funding

The North Delta Secondary School track is receiving more than $5 million in federal and provincial funding.

Delta MP Carla Qualtrough and Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon made the announcement virtually Friday (July 3) as part of 21 projects in the Lower Mainland, under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.

The track facility is getting $3.2 million in federal funding and $2.66 million in provincial funding, along with the $2.13 million in applicant funding.

With the funding, according to Infrastructure Canada, it will replace the “worn athletic track” with a new eight-lane rubberized track and turf field. The project also includes two multi-sport courts for racquet sports, upgrades to lighting, parking, bleachers and washrooms.

Qualtrough said the “community-focused facility will open up new opportunities for Deltans to stay healthy and come together, while also providing a space for local athletes to train.”

“To say that the north delta track project is a labour of love, would be an understatement,” she said.

“For years, people have been working so hard to make this a reality for our athletes who right not have to go to other communities to train, for our seniors who want a safe place to gather and be active, for our families who want courts and greenspace and a place for their kids to run around.”

3 years ago, I promised to fight for a new track for #NorthDelta. With @CQualtro proud to announce $5.86 million dollars to make it a reality. #Deltabc all levels of government working together 🙌🏾 @MayorofDelta @ValWindsor @CityofDeltaBC @deltasd37 pic.twitter.com/IfOgNy4BHg — Ravi kahlon (@KahlonRav) July 3, 2020

Kahlon said that for years, people in the community have been asking for a new track.

“As a former Olympian, I know firsthand how important good recreation facilities are for inspiring athletes and training for Canada’s next generation of Olympians.”

Dylan Kruger, Delta’s acting mayor, said the city has been “anticipating this day for quite some time.”

“Delta track and field athletes will no longer have to leave the community to train. This facility will support their dream, while allowing them to remain local here in Delta.”

Other projects that will be receiving funding include community centres, health centres, storm-water management, drinking water and wastewater facilities, cultural facilities and social support hubs.

READ ALSO: North Delta Secondary could see track upgrades within three years, Nov. 27, 2018



lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

North Delta