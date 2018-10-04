North Delta track could become ‘competition-level’ facility if grant approved

The city and school district have a backup plan for the NDSS track if the grant isn’t approved

Upgrades to North Delta Secondary’s track are moving forward, whether or not the city and school district receive external funding.

According to director of parks, recreation and culture Ken Kuntz, the North Delta track could either become a “competition-level track and field facility” or simply see improvements to the track surface and drainage. It all depends on whether a grant application is approved.

During Kuntz’s presentation to the Delta council/Delta board of education liaison committee meeting last month, he said that the city and district would be putting in a grant application to the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The program, funded jointly by the federal and provincial governments, will see up to $135-million contributed to community, recreation and culture infrastructure projects in the first year.

Applications for the program opened on Sept. 12, and the city has until Jan. 23, 2019 to apply. The city and school district are preparing the preliminary work and documentation needed for an application.

“We’re working quickly to make sure we get that in there,” school board chair Laura Dixon said during the school board meeting on Sept. 25.

This work, which includes a site survey, geotechnical report, project description, preliminary designs and cost estimates, would need to be completed whether or not the grant is approved. It’s estimated to cost between $50,000 and $100,000.

During the liaison committee meeting in early September, trustee Dale Saip suggested that if the grant application is unsuccessful, the cost of the preliminary work should be shared equally between the city and the school district.

The cost of resurfacing the track and improving drainage — in the case of an unsuccessful bid — is expected to be less than $1-million.

If the grant is successful, the cost of the preliminary work should be borne entirely by the city, Saip said. The land ownership would need to be transferred from the district to the city in order to qualify for the grant. Dixon, during the school board meeting, noted that the grant funding would pay for almost 75 per cent of the project’s cost.

“That means a four-way partnership between the federal government, provincial government, City of Delta and Delta board of education,” she said. “That would be incredibly good value for the taxpayers, and that’s what we talked about at this table all the way along. We wanted to see that partnership.”

The South Delta Secondary track resurfacing is moving forward as well. Bids for the construction work are currently under review, but an in-progress engineering report on the foundation of the track could require companies to re-bid on the project. The district is expecting the track to be finished in the fall of 2019 installation.



