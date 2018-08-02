North Delta townhouse proposal passes first, second reading

These two duplexes on 89A Avenue are the site of a recent 16-unit townhouse development, which received first and second reading in council on Monday, July 30. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Delta could be seeing more density in the Scott Road corridor, thanks to a new townhouse proposal that was approved unanimously Monday (July 30).

Delta council gave first and second reading to the proposal, which would see two existing duplexes at 11755 and 11775 89A Avenue redeveloped into a 16-unit townhouse complex.

The 16 three-storey townhomes would be divided among three buildings, with vehicle access coming from 89A Avenue. Each unit would have three bedrooms and a double garage.

If the townhouse development proceeds as planned, the city could expect an estimated $26,400 in property tax revenue from those homes.

In order to proceed, the development would have to remove 37 of the 47 trees from the area, including seven trees on adjacent properties and one municipal tree. The development would then have to put in 54 replacement trees, and provide $10,200 cash in lieu of another 20 replacement trees. (The requirement is for a two-for-one replacement of trees.)

That was a concern for Mayor Lois Jackson, who wanted to retain more existing trees on the property.

“I see North Delta, we’re losing trees like crazy, and I am really, really concerned about this,” she said Monday. “Yes we need housing, but you know what? We need air too.”

Council will be receiving the arborist report, which reviews all trees on the property, as part of their information package at the public hearing.

According to a staff report to council, the townhouse proposal fits in with the official community plan for the Scott Road Corridor. Already in the area are two older townhouse developments, as well as single family homes. Further east is a three-storey apartment building, as well other lower-density residential buildings. The area also has potential for further development.

The staff report made several references to the treed vacant lot beside the proposed development, and noted that site would be the most likely to be developed in the future.

Although high-density developments have been a contentious issue in North Delta in the past, townhouse proposals have been hit-and-miss.

Over 100 people from 75 properties signed a petition against the proposed development at 116th Street and 72nd Avenue, while a majority of people at the public hearing for a development at 112th Street and 72nd Avenue spoke in favour of the proposal. Although both of those developments have a similar density to the current proposal, they also have significantly more units.

To date, the 89A Avenue development has only received two comments from the public. The first, from a resident in a neighbouring townhouse complex, expressed concern about the potential for insufficient visitor parking and a loss of green space, although they would be in favour of the project if those issues were mitigated. The second writer asked about the development potential of his own lot, and requested the proposal be modified to allow for a future connection between the lots.

Now that the 16-unit townhouse proposal has been given first and second reading, it will advance to a public hearing at an undetermined date.



