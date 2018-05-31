Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. (Grace Kennedy photo)

North Delta seniors centre struggling with engagement

Declining membership sees the city stepping in to create change at the North Delta facility

The Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre is struggling when it comes to member participation, and now the City of Delta is stepping in to see what needs to change.

For the last 45 years, the Kennedy Seniors Society has worked with the City of Delta to provide recreation and leisure services for local seniors at the recreation centre. The society operates on a volunteer basis, providing the programming for the centre. The city provides the building, paying for much of its operating costs and some support staff.

Delta spends $228,000 on building operations and $175,000 on staff each year for the Centre. These staff include a seniors centre coordinator; two part-time auxiliary supervisors, one for programs and one for senior support; a full-time custodian; auxiliary building service workers; and a temporary full-time recreation program coordinator.

The city also staffs the North Delta seniors bus program, which has an operating cost of $100,000 and runs out of the Kennedy Seniors Centre.

Delta receives half of the membership dues from the society as a contribution towards the use of the facility, but over the past year that amount has been dropping as engagement from members has declined, a staff report noted.

The report indicated that this could be from many factors: the diversity in the centre’s programming doesn’t reflect the population of Delta and there has been little development in the type of services offered. In addition, the loss of a permanent contractor for Café Eighty-Eight has affected many seniors who rely on the café for regular meals.

Since the spring, Delta staff have been working with the newly elected board of directors to create change at the seniors centre. However, the challenge of engagement continues.

Although Delta introduced a new volunteer management system and brought 16 new volunteers on board, getting enough people to do the work has been difficult.

In particular, customer service, programs and cafe service has been the most difficult areas to staff.

Now, the City of Delta is looking at new service models for the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. These currently include city-run facilities with a seniors advisory board, a facility with third party operators and board-operated facilities that get support from the city.

The goal, the report stated, is to create a new service model that will “encourage participation, support enhances experiences for seniors in their recreation opportunities and increase membership at Kennedy.” How exactly it will do that remains to be seen.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey’s Project Swoop catches speeders
Next story
Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

Just Posted

Simulation video animates LRT ride for Surrey passengers

Today (Thursday) is first of three open houses about the transportation project

VIDEO: Cloverdale’s medieval ‘re-creators’ continue decades-old war

The annual Sealion War took place on the last weekend

Surrey’s Project Swoop catches speeders

Seventy-eight tickets were handed out on Monday — 62 for speeding

South Surrey school marking quarter-century

Chantrell Creek Elementary 25th anniversary picnic set for June 7

Day of the Honeybee returns to Cloverdale this Saturday

Free, family friendly event will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Honeybee Centre

Trans Mountain pipeline: The economics of oil

Billions of dollar at stake in fate of Kinder Morgan project

UPDATED: Richmond man charged with sex assault using Taser, kidnapping

42 year-old man is facing seven charges

Loggers fall 800-year-old tree in one of the last old-growth forests in B.C.

Conservationists say old growth ‘hot spot’ threatened by new logging

Canada responds to U.S. steel, aluminum tariffs with ‘countermeasures’ of its own

This is the strongest trade action Canada has taken in the post-war era

Petronas wants a 25% stake in LNG Canada project

Deal is subject to international regulatory approvals

Largest Lotto 6/49 winner in B.C. history

Somebody in Coquitlam won $30M but they’re staying anonymous

Police hope public can help identify image of thief who stole Stanley Cup ring

Norm Lacombe played right wing on the NHL championship Oilers team in 1988

Poorly-managed fatigue led to fuel spill off northern B.C. coast: transportation board

The tug spilled more than 100,000 litres of diesel off B.C.’s northern coast

Surrey, Langley addresses on Parade of Homes June 10, with funds for school program

25th annual tour hosted by Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association

Most Read