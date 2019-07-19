North Delta Secondary teacher up for B.C. education award

Prabhjot Grewal is up for a Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education in the Outstanding New Teacher category

Prabhjot Grewal of North Delta Secondary School is up for a Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education in the Outstanding New Teacher category. (James Smith photo)

A North Delta teacher has been named as a finalist for a provincial education award.

Prabhjot Grewal of North Delta Secondary School is up for a Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education in the Outstanding New Teacher category. Grewal is one of 30 education professionals throughout B.C. to have been named as finalists, chosen for their leadership, innovation, support and dedication to the students and the school community in which they work.

“Our amazing teachers and educators dedicate their career to making life better for students, and they are deserving of our respect and gratitude,” Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in a press release. “Congratulations Prabhjot on this achievement, and thank you for the work you do every day to inspire and engage our youth. You make North Delta proud.”

According to a press release, Grewal is an innovative and natural leader who has an amazing ability to connect with her students and inspire them. A member of the school’s science department, as well as a Punjabi teacher, she works to act as a catalyst within the minds of her students to inspire genuine curiosity and has embraced the competencies of the new curriculum.

Grewal is a member of her school’s professional development committee and her contributions and ideas have led to some interesting and refreshing training opportunities for staff. She also introduced regular “lunch and learns” for interested parties to share teaching strategies, technology and assessment methods they are using in their classrooms.

Launched in 2018, the annual Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education are an opportunity to recognize the contributions of public, independent and First Nations school system teachers, principals, vice-principals, school and district leaders, and support staff who go above and beyond to make life better for students.

This year, 10 awards are being given out with six honouring teachers, two recognizing school and district leaders, and two honouring support staff members. The 30 finalists were pulled from 140 nominations that were received during the nomination period earlier this year.

Winners will receive a $3,000 bursary for professional learning, a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning and a commemorative artwork. Runners up will receive a certificate of recognition signed by the premier and minister of education.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Oct. 4, the day before World Teachers’ Day.

