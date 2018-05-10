Residents expressed concerns about lighting in a number of parks around North Delta. (Grace Kennedy photo)

North Delta residents concerned about park safety after April sex assault

On May 9, residents were updated on a local sex assault and the DPD’s preventative measures

At a community meeting on Wednesday (May 9), around 40 residents came out to discuss a sexual assault that took place in North Delta back in April.

The meeting was organized by the Delta police to share updates on the investigation with community members, and hear their concerns about the incident.

“There is a community concern we want to be able to answer,” Delta police chief Neil Dubord said at the meeting. “People expressed that they had lost some sort of confidence in being able to go to Sunbury Park, being able to enjoy the great quality of life they do in this particular neighbourhood … We wanted to be able to come and clarify so you can get the best information possible.”

The sexual assault took place in the early hours of April 12, as a woman was walking along the path near Sunbury Hall. She was forced to the ground and assaulted, but was able to break free.

RELATED: Delta police release composite sketch of sex assault suspect

At the meeting, members of the police department explained that the investigation is still ongoing. Interviews with the victim and witnesses had been completed, and a composite drawing for the suspect has been created.

The drawing was distributed earlier that day to the media and, after a comment from a community member, may also be shared with the daycare located near Sunbury Hall.

According to Leeson, the investigation is still to early to say whether the suspect lived in the area or was just passing through. Although the drawing was shared with other police forces, there have been no leads so far.

“We currently don’t have a person of interest in this, we’re actively persuing that,” Insp. Guy Leeson said. “The composite drawing is one avenue of investigation … We had done forensic examinations, obviously we’re pursuing that as well.

“Some of that take time, we’re dealing with labs and forensic labs, “he continued. “We’re hoping that one of these avenues is going to generate evidence that will lead us to a suspect and allow us to hold the person that did this accountable.”

The police department and representatives from the City of Delta also shared preventative measures that are now in place around Sunbury Hall to help stop incidents like this from happening in the future.

There has been an increased police presence in the area around Sunbury, as a deterrent for criminals and also as support for concerned residents.

Park improvements were also a key part of increasing safety around the park, and something the city had a large role in. This is part of a procedure called Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED).

There are recommendations to use brush cutting help improve sight lines on park pathways, to reduce the chance of someone sneaking up on a potential victim, as well as improve parking and increase lighting around the park. Closed circuit cameras have already been installed by the city around Sunbury Hall.

“If we have to cut down trees to improve sight lines and stuff, people will say ‘Oh, you’re ruining the environment,’” Delta’s director of parks, recreation and culture Ken Kunz said. “Well I can tell you that from our perspective, safety always wins. We will not compromise cutting down a tree in favour of making it unsafe.”

Increasing legitimate activity in the park was also an avenue the city took to help prevent crime at Sunbury. The Delta Firefighter’s Association is moving into Sunbury Hall, and a daycare in the area has proved to help reduce crime, Kunz said.

“What we find in parks is the more activity, legitimate activity that happens in parks, the less likely you’re going to have … undesirable behaviours,” he said.

The rest of the meeting was dominated by a question and answer period, where residents could ask questions or share concerns about the incident.

Most residents commented on the need for more lighting in areas like the park around Sunbury hall, but also other parks and walkways in North Delta. Some also commented on the need for brush clearing and police patrols in similar places.

A few residents asked for more details on the investigation, which the police department could share without compromising the victim’s privacy or the investigation.

One resident commented on the shooting that happened on Friday, May 4, and asked if the police had been noticing a trend in more violent crime in that area.

RELATED: Police respond to shooting in North Delta

“When we were planning this meeting and we were talking about it last week, it was about [the sexual assault],” Supt. Harj Sidhu said. “Sure enough Friday night, we get the phone call about the shooting and we go, ‘Okay, this meeting is going to change.’”

However, he said, when it comes to the violent crime the DPD analysis showed it was mostly domestic assaults and crime between people who were known to each other.

“From a perspective of crime escalating in that area, it’s not there right now — unless you’ve noticed something different from what we’ve seen in our analysis,” he told the resident.

Residents left with a copy of the composite drawing of the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect of the sexual assault is asked to call the Delta police at 604-946-4411, and refer to file number 2018-7710.

Previous story
B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all
Next story
Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Just Posted

‘City Centre 2’ building in Surrey’s Health Tech District to be unveiled today

It is the second of up to eight buildings planned by Lark Group in the ‘rapidly emerging technology cluster’

White Rock Olympian announces retirement

Swimmer Hilary Caldwell “kind of excited” for next step, after announcement this week

North Delta residents concerned about park safety after April sex assault

On May 9, residents were updated on a local sex assault and the DPD’s preventative measures

Have your say on new Fraser Highway B-Line bus

New route will run from Surrey Central to Langley Centre through Fleetwood and Clayton

White Rock tenor announces bid for Conservative nomination

Well-known for singing O Canada, Mark Donnelly announces quest for South Surrey-White Rock seat

VIDEO: B.C. woman hurls racist rant at men in Alberta Denny’s

‘Go back to your f***ing country’ the woman is heard yelling to a group at the restaurant

161 people died of illicit drug overdose in B.C. in March

Coroners service says first three months of 2018 show no sign of crisis letting up

Woman dies after van hits tree in Abbotsford

Collision occurred around 3 a.m. Wednesday on Bradner Road

Flexible hours as mothers re-enter workforce could ease wage gap: UBC study

Research says choosing their own hours, working from home could help reduce ‘motherhood pay gap’

Hawaii volcano park to close amid explosion concerns

Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater

Supreme Court agrees to hear case from Bell, NFL on Super Bowl ads

Bell Canada, National Football League appeal CRTC ruling that exempted American ads on Canadian TVs

Residential school victims lose document fight; court sides with Ottawa

More than 60 lawsuits filed by 154 Indigenous children over the physical and sexual abuse

B.C. to work with emergency alert operator after test fails to reach all

Not everyone with a compatible phone that was on an LTE network received the alert

EDITORIAL: Food fight breaks out in B.C. Legislature

Private members bill would eliminate $61-a-day per diem for local MLA’s in Greater Victoria

Most Read