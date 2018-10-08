(KMR Photography/Flickr)

North Delta lottery ticket wins buyer $1M

The Lotto Maxmillion numbers were drawn Oct. 5

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in North Delta is now $1-million richer, after the Lotto Maxmillion numbers were announced Friday, Oct. 5.

The ticket is one of 14 $1-million winners purchased for the Oct. 5 draw, out of a possible 40. No one won the $60-million Lotto Max draw.

The winning numbers for the North Delta ticket were: 05 06 13 23 27 37 48.

Another $1-million ticket was purchased in Surrey. Those winning numbers are: 04 09 29 37 41 45 47.

The next Lotto Max jackpot will be $60-million and drawn Oct. 12. The Maxmillion numbers will be drawn at the same time, with $42-million in prizes.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
