North Delta restaurant fire closes Scott Road Friday morning

The road between 94 Ave and 92 Ave re-opened around 7:30 a.m.

Scott Road was closed both ways for several hours this morning (Sept. 28) after a local restaurant caught fire.

According to Delta fire department deputy chief Dave Wood, firefighters were called to a structure fire at 4:22 a.m. this morning. The firefighters were able to contain the fire to that one restaurant, although a neighbouring building had a bit of smoke damage.

Delta police closed the Scott Road between 92 Ave and 94 Ave while the firefighters were battling the blaze.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire around 7:30 a.m. this morning, and the road was re-opened shortly after.

The fire department is still on scene putting out hot spots. The investigation into the cause of the fire will likely begin before 10 a.m., Woods said.


