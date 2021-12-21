North Delta extreme weather shelter open tonight through Dec. 27

Shelter at New Hope Church (11838 88th Ave.) open from 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next morning

Delta’s second extreme weather shelter, located in North Delta’s New Hope Church (11838 88th Avenue, pictured), opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (James Smith photo)

North Delta’s new extreme weather response (ERW) shelter will stay open for at least another week.

The facility, located at New Hope Church (11838 88th Ave.), opened its doors for the first time on Wednesday (Dec. 15), providing refuge for up to 15 people. Its hours of operation have changed slightly since then, is now open nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 7 a.m., whenever the Homelessness Services Association of BC issues an extreme weather alert.

Due to freezing overnight temperatures in the forecast for the next several days, the North Delta shelter, as well as its counterpart in South Delta, will be open tonight (Dec. 21) through to at least Monday, Dec. 27.

Guests at the North Delta shelter, which is managed by Phoenix Society and funded by BC Housing, will be provided a hot meal at night and breakfast to go in the morning, along with fresh socks, toiletries and other essential items. As well, those who stay at the shelter will be offered bus tickets and gift cards when they leave.

The site is also pet friendly, though animals must be on a leash or in a kennel while in the building, and can accommodate couples.

The building is not wheelchair accessible, however, and does not offer showers, laundry facilities or cart storage onsite.

To contact the shelter, call 604-970-4150.

READ MORE: New extreme weather shelter serving North Delta

The South Delta EWR shelter at Ladner United Church (4960 48th Ave. in Ladner) is open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., has room for up to five guests and can accommodate couples.

The site, which is operated by Options Community Services and funded by BC Housing, offers showers and laundry facilities, and is also pet friendly, though animals must be on a leash or in a kennel while in the building.

Guests will also be offered refreshments, as well as bus tickets and gift cards when they leave.

The building is not wheelchair accessible, however, and does not offer cart storage onsite.

To contact the shelter, call 604-599-8900.

For shelter availability, call or text bc211 at 211, email help@bc211.ca, or live chat at bc211.ca/bc211chat.

For more information on shelters in Delta, visit delta.ca/community-culture/social-planning/shelters-delta.

For information about emergency supports and community services in Delta, the city has published the You Matter to Delta Pocket Guide. The guide, last updated in July, is available at delta.ca/community-culture/social-planning/social-services-infrastructure.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaHomelessLadnerNorth DeltaSevere weather