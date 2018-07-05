The view of the townhouse development fire from a neighbours dining room window. (Contributed photo)

North Delta development hit by fire

Residents reported the fire on Facebook around 2 a.m. this morning

A number of North Delta homes were on fire early this morning in the area of Scott Road and 64th Avenue.

Residents posted to Facebook around 2 a.m. to report a number of sirens heading towards townhouse units and a Dodge dealership in the area. Some commenters said they could hear the popping of tires from the fire.

Other commenters said fire department members were in neighbouring cul-de-sacs watching that the embers did enter Watershed Park.

Around 3 a.m., residents were saying the fires were mostly out, but this has not been confirmed.

The North Delta Reporter has put a call in to the Delta Fire Department and the Delta Police Department for more details.

More to come.

UPDATE: Male dead after being struck by train in South Surrey

