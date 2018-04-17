(Delta Police Department photo)

North Delta collision closes part of 112 Street

Police are on scene at the incident between a vehicle and parked cars near Burnsview Secondary

Drivers are being advised to avoid 112 Street, after a collision between a driver and some parked cars in front of Burnsview Secondary has shut down that section of road.

According to a witness, a driver had crashed into some cars in front of the high school earlier today. Delta police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said the person who called in the accident thought the crash was not serious, but could not confirm for sure.

Police are on scene at the crash.

More to come


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
