(Delta Police Department photo)

North Delta car-jacking suspected to be linked to drug sales

Incident took place near the 11800-block of 88th Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 4

Delta police believe a suspected car jacking in North Delta is likely linked to illegal marijuana sales.

Police say an officer was near the 11800-block of 88th Avenue just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 4 when he noted a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

The officer then identified a man and a woman who claimed to have been car-jacked at knife point, and that the speeding vehicle the officer had seen had apparently just been stolen from them. The driver indicated that she fell on the ground as the car was being driven away.

The driver and passenger claimed to have been lost in North Delta at the time of the incident, however when police located the stolen vehicle shortly after the incident, they found boxes of marijuana products and marijuana, as well as a purse containing a large amount of cash. Police also recovered a knife in the vehicle.

“Marijuana may have a more benign reputation, but this incident shows there are clear risks associated to illegal sales of this drug,” Cris Leykauf, public affairs manager for the Delta Police Department, said in a press release.

The investigation into the car-jacking is ongoing.


