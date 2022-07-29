A sign board displays the TSX as a custodian cleans the windows of the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

A sign board displays the TSX as a custodian cleans the windows of the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler

North American markets end July strong after a busy week of earnings, Fed decision

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.98 cents US compared with 77.91 cents US on Thursday

North American markets ended the last trading day of July on a high note, with Canada’s main stock index up over 200 points and U.S. markets all in the green.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 236.21 points at 19,692.92, driven by strength in the energy, industrials and base metals sectors.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 315.50 points at 32,845.13. The S&P 500 index gained 57.86 points at 4,130.29, while the Nasdaq composite was up 228.09 points at 12,390.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.98 cents US compared with 77.91 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude contract was up US$2.20 at US$98.62 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 9.5 cents at US$8.23.

The December gold contract was up US$12.60 at US$1,781.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up nearly ten cents at US$3.57 a pound.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Dr. Pauline Greaves named BC NDP candidate for Surrey South byelection
Next story
Parents facing tough conversations, decisions in wake of Hockey Canada controversies

Just Posted

This map (Map-1) shows where boundaries for the “Clayton Corridor” have been established in two general areas north of Fraser Highway, one encompassing the area from about 180th Street down to 186th Street, and another from both Hillcrest Village and Clayton Crossing shopping centres down to Fraser Highway and 64th Avenue. (Image via City of Surrey)
City approves initial phase of Clayton Corridor Plan

Where’s the best place to grab a burger in Cloverdale? The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer. (Dan Gold / Unsplash)
The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

Esso gas station, located on 15 avenue and Nichol Road is one of few gas stations in the White Rock and South Surrey area experiencing a gas shortage. This Esso location had not received their delivery that was supposed to arrive yesterday, July 27. (Sobia Moman photo)
Gas shortage in South Surrey-White Rock leads drivers on hunt for fuel

Surrey RCMP say a Lower Mainland care aide, Ana Marie Lat Chamdal, has been charged with fraud, and now they’re releasing her name and photo in a bid for more information. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Care aide charged after wallet stolen from 96-year-old man, Surrey RCMP say