This serious two-car crash occurred on Nordel Way a number of years ago. The Delta Police re-released this photo to underscore why police are focusing enforcement on this dangerous stretch of road. (Delta Police Department photo)

Nordel Way tops list of worst collision spots in Delta

Six locations along the road are a concern to police, as well as five others in North Delta

Seen an accident on Nordel Way? You’re not the only one.

In a top 10 list of the worst places in Delta for collisions between 2015 and 2017, released by the Delta Police Department on April 18, Nordel Way makes the list three times.

(It could have made the list six times, but in the purposes of keeping it a “top 10,” the department combined a number of intersections on the road.)

Nordel Way has also earned the title of the worst spot in all of Delta at its 10500-block (the stretch of Nordel going southwest down the hill towards the Alex Fraser bridge). This is closely followed by the intersection at Nordel Way and the Hwy 91 Connector.

According to ICBC, crashes along the length of Nordel Way (from Brooke Road to the Hwy 91 Connector at Hwy 17) cost $5.25 million in 2016, up from $4.2 million in 2015.

But Nordel Way isn’t the only location in North Delta that’s bad for crashes — of the 10 locations on the DPD’s list, seven of them are in North Delta.

There is some good news for drivers in Delta. Collisions are actually down 17 per cent since this time last year. There were 357 collisions in Delta between January and March in 2017, and only 298 in 2018.

This corresponds to an increase in traffic violation tickets handed out in that same time period: from 1,578 in the first quarter of 2017 to 2,904 in 2018.

“Honestly we’d prefer not to hand out any tickets,” said Sgt. Sukh Sidhu, head of the Delta police traffic unit, in a press release.

“But it’s an important tool for us to influence driver behavior, and ultimately prevent collisions. I’d far rather give you a ticket than tell your family you’ve been involved in a serious accident.”

In an effort to reduce collisions across Delta, the Delta Police Department is launching a new twitter account, @DPDTraffic, in hopes that a more informed public will drive more responsibly.

Top 10 collision locations in Delta: 2015-2017

  • 10500-block Nordel Way; Nordel Way and Hwy 91 Connector
  • 72 Avenue and 120 Street
  • Hwy 17 and Hwy 91 Connector
  • Hwy 91, Alex Fraser Bridge Approach
  • Nordel Way and 120 Street; Nordel Way and 116 Street
  • 72 Avenue and Nicholson Road
  • Nordel Way and 84 Avenue; Nordel Way and 112 Street
  • 56 Avenue and Hwy 17
  • 52 Avenue and Hwy 17
  • Hwy 17A and Ladner Trunk Road


