Nordel Way tops Delta police list of worst accident locations

On Thursday, March 12, the DPD released its annual top-10 of the worst collision locations in Delta, and once again Nordel Way made several appearances on the list. (Delta Police Department photos)

Nordel Way and Nordel the on/off ramps to Highway 91 have topped the Delta Police Department’s list of high-collision locations for the third year in a row.

Using DPD data from 2019 of collisions reported to or attended by police, the bottom of Nordel Way hill and the Nordel Way on and off ramps to Highway 91 ranked as the place where drivers are most likely to get into an accident, with Nordel Way between 112th and 116th streets and the Nordel/Scoot Road intersection coming in third and sixth place, respectively.

“We often get questions on why we check for speeders on Nordel Way hill, where the speed limit is actually 60 kilometres per hour,” Staff Sgt Sukh Sidhu, who oversees the DPD’s traffic section, said in a press release. “I hope this data helps clarify why that’s an enforcement hot spot for us. Police officers don’t go into this profession because they want to write tickets. Our goal is to decrease collisions, and prevent injuries and deaths.”

Last year, Delta police saw a three-per cent reduction in the number of collisions reported to or attended to by police as compared to 2018 — 1,152 crashes in total. The most common locations for crashes, in order of worst to least were:

1)The bottom of Nordel Way hill, and the Nordel Way on and off ramps to Highway 91

2) Scott Road between 70th and 72nd avenues

3) Nordel Way between 112th and 116th streets

4) Highway 17 and the Highway 91 Connector

5) Scott Road between 80th and 84th avenues

6) Nordel Way and Scott Road

7) 112th Street and 84th Avenue

8) Nicholson Road and 72nd Avenue

9) 56th Street and Highway 17

10) Ladner Trunk Road and Highway 17A

The DPD is now using these locations to inform its 2020 traffic enforcement priorities for all traffic and patrol officers. Whenever officers have time to do proactive work, they can choose from one of these areas and record the amount of time they spend doing enforcement on the mobile terminals in their police vehicles.

In 2019, Delta police traffic unit and patrol officers spent 3,833 hours doing enforcement in high-collision areas, looking for speeding, distracted and impaired drivers, among other infractions. That does not include the significant amount of time officers spent investigating accident scenes and appearing in court.

“That’s 479 full days of enforcement, just in these high collision areas,” Sidhu said. “We spent additional enforcement time enforcing school zones, doing distracted driving and impaired driving enforcement, and responding to community concerns.”

Residents and commuters can stay up to date on DPD traffic enforcement efforts and road closures by following @DPDTraffic on Twitter.

