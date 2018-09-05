Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

The nomination period for all 162 local elections across B.C. officially kicked off on Tuesday, giving candidates 10 days to submit their papers.

The official campaign period will begin in just over two weeks on Sept. 22, giving voters 29 days to brush up on their options before the vote on Oct. 20.

This year’s official campaign period will be shorter than that of the 2014 local elections, when it was 47 days long.

Voters will have the opportunity to elect a mayor, city councillors and school trustees. Vancouver voters will also choose their Park Board members.

While ElectionsBC runs provincial elections, it only watches over the campaign financing and advertising rules for the municipal vote.

The agency leaves nominations and voting to local election officers.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bali makes bid for White Rock council seat
Next story
Seven Sunshine Coast school fields closed after glass, ceramic, plastic shards found

Just Posted

VIDEO: Surrey First announces full slate of candidates

Mayoral candidate Tom Gill, two incumbent councillors and six others are running in Oct. 20 election

Cloverdale Pharmasave to celebrate 35th anniversary

Anniversary event planned for Saturday, Sept. 8

Medevac dispatched to South Surrey

Air ambulance to land near border

SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Sept. 5 and beyond

Concerts, festivals, business events and more in our weekly calendar

Surrey funeral home shines a light on suicide prevention

Canada in top five countries for highest child suicide rates: report

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Trump doesn’t always follow rules, so Canada needs NAFTA’s Chapter 19: Trudeau

At Trump’s behest, the three NAFTA countries have been negotiating for more than a year

Trudeau says he won’t use ‘tricks’ to ram through pipeline construction

The prime minister was in Edmonton on Wednesday to meet with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users should have right to buy pot in stores

City of Vancouver required medical marijuana dispensaries to be licensed starting in June 2015

Canada remains unbeaten after knocking off New Zealand at World Cup

Kindred Paul and Monika Eggens each had two goals, while Kelly McKee added a single

Bank of Canada holds interest rate for now, puts more focus on NAFTA

Bank of Canada said more hikes should be expected thanks to encouraging economic stats

BC Conservatives want taxes to pay for addictions treatment program

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon said what’s being done now is not working

VIDEO: Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Six people arrested after taking over a Marine Harvest’s vessel at Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria

Safety surfacing coming to high-crash B.C. roads

Coating coming to 14 sites in Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island

Most Read