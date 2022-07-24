Public overview map of the Nohomin Creek fire on July 23, 2022 (Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service)

Public overview map of the Nohomin Creek fire on July 23, 2022 (Courtesy of the BC Wildfire Service)

Nohomin Creek fire holding steady, but incoming hot, dry weather a concern

The fire is estimated at 2,193 hectares

The Nohomin Creek fire northwest of Lytton continues to burn and hot, dry conditions in the coming week could cause an increase in activity.

The fire is estimated at 2,193 hectares Sunday (July 24) It continues to grow on the west flank, but remains contained to the north side of the Stein River.

The size estimate has come down from the previous 2,223 hectares reported at the end of last week due to more accurate mapping, according to the BC Wildfire Service

Crews are working to extend current sprinkler lines further east to provide more moisture in the valley bottom to protect park infrastructure.

Service of the Lytton Ferry has been restored to help transport crews across the Fraser River.

For residents of Lytton First Nation, movement remains limited. Only wildfire response personnel are allowed into the wildfire area along the west side of the Fraser Canyon and only local traffic can move between Texas Creek Road and Spencer Road at the 20.5 kilometre mark south of Lillooet and at the Lytton footbridge.

Evacuation alerts and orders remain in effect.

The Nohomin Creek fire was discovered July 14 and is currently the only fire of note listed on the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard. It is considered “out of control.”

