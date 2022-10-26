Huge explosion Monday night in Surrey, filmed from across the Fraser River in New Westminster. (Screen shot of video taken by Braden McMillan)

Nobody injured in Surrey island blasts, fire

The blasts and fire happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Monday

Talk about being in the right place at the wrong time.

Someone living on a small marshy island in the Fraser River, off Surrey’s Tannery Park, wasn’t home when what looks to have been accidental explosions and a fire rocked the shoreline, alarming residents both here and across the river in New Westminster.

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said a thorough search Tuesday confirmed nobody was on the island at the time.

“They spoke with additional witnesses and were able to confirm that they do believe the fire was accidental and the explosions were likely a result of the fact that there were some propane tanks and other things like that in the area,” Munn said.

“It does appear there was an individual who was residing in that area however they were not there at the time of the fire. The area is just off the shore; it’s not easily accessible from the shoreline,” Munn noted. “The person just was not there at the time but investigators have spoken with the person who does reside in that area. Thankfully there was no one there at the time of the fire or the explosions and so there was no injuries reported as a result of this incident.”


