‘No weapon discovered’ after RCMP called to residence near Surrey-Langley border

Large police presence in Campbell Heights Wednesday night

An incident in Campbell Heights near the Surrey-Langley border Wednesday night turned out to be something of a non-event, despite drawing a large police presence to the area.

According to Surrey RCMP, at approximately 9 p.m. officers responded to a report of a “person with a weapon” outside a residence in the 19500-block of 32 Avenue, but no weapon was discovered.

“Police attended, all parties remained on scene and it was determined that there was no weapon,” RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn told Peace Arch News.


