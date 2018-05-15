‘No substantial rationale’ to amend land-use for South Campbell Heights

Metro board to consider recommendation that Surrey rethink its request

Metro Vancouver’s board of directors are to vote next week on whether they want the City of Surrey to take another look at its request to amend Metro’s regional growth strategy to facilitate a 145-home development for South Campbell Heights/Hazelmere Valley.

Consideration of an “alternate amendment” is what Metro staff recommended, in a report that was considered by the regional planning committee, and subsequently supported, following presentations from Metro’s senior regional planner and community stakeholders May 4.

“Staff do not recommend the proposed extension of the (Urban Containment Boundary) and conversion of Rural lands to allow General Urban development south beyond 16 Avenue,” senior regional planner Terry Hoff concludes in his report.

“There is no substantial rationale or demonstrated need for amending Metro 2040 to extend the Urban Containment Boundary and expand urban development into the Hazelmere Valley.”

Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club president Bob Donnelly – who asked that Metro either reject the application or return it to the city “for further consideration including meetings with the community with the aim of protecting the Little Campbell River” – described the recommendation as “good news.”

“Hopefully after a seven-year campaign to protect the river and the associated forests the community may be closer to a resolution,” Donnelly told Peace Arch News by email Friday.

“We look forward to the Metro Vancouver’s board’s decision on the unanimous decision of the regional planning committee’s recommendation that Surrey’s amendment be returned to the city.”

The City of Surrey asked in January for Metro Vancouver to amend regional growth strategy land-use designations for the South Campbell Heights area in order to accommodate a development proposed for land owned by Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club.

The development has been endorsed by Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell, who spoke in February to the project’s benefit to the band, its lands and the environment. Others have pointed to benefits including that it will help bring “idle farmland… back to useful crop production.”

Opponents have expressed concern with the infrastructure required, as well as with impacts on the area’s aquifers, schools, traffic volumes and the Little Campbell River.

Surrey council voted 6-2 last September to give the plan – proposed by Lapierre Holdings and Hazelmere for 18115 18147 and 18253 0 Ave. – third reading.

In February – despite a staff recommendation which noted the proposed change to Metro 2040 “would contribute to sprawling urban growth and has not been justified through land capacity restraints” – Metro’s board of directors voted to direct staff to draft an amendment bylaw to redesignate the lands to general urban from rural.

City of Surrey staff confirmed in March that the development cannot proceed if Metro doesn’t support the amendment.

The Metro board is to consider the regional planning committee’s latest recommendation at its May 25 meeting.

Charlie Povey addresses Surrey council at a September public hearing for a proposal to build 145 single-family homes in the Hazelmere Valley. (City of Surrey streaming image)