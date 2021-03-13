No SkyTrains running between Surrey’s King George Station and Metrotown in Burnaby

(File photo: Black Press file)

TransLink says a computer issue has disrupted service between Surrey’s King George Station and Metrotown Station in Burnaby Saturday morning (March 13).

A release from TransLink adds Braid and Sapperton stations are also closed, but there is additional bus service in place for customers travelling between the stations.

The Canada and Millenium lines are unaffected.

TransLink says riders looking for alternative routes can contact the customer information desk at 604-953-3333 for trip-planning advice.


