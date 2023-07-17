No significant injuries in nasty Surrey crash, police say

It happened at 10:15 a.m., demolishing an SUV, flipping a truck and damaging a car

Clearing debris from a flipped truck on Highway 10 near 132 Street on Monday morning. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Police say there were no significant injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near 132 Street on Monday morning. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

A nasty multi-vehicle traffic crash in Surrey on Monday morning just east of Highway 10 and 132 Street did not result in any significant injuries, police report.

It happened at 10:15 a.m., demolishing an SUV, flipping a truck and damaging a car.

“It doesn’t look like there were any signifant injuries,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. “One person was transported to hospital but it’s believed to be minor injuries. It looks worse than it is.”

Traffic was snarled as emergency crews had some difficulty uprighting the truck to tow it and clear the scene.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.

Police investigating multi-vehicle crash in Surrey just east of 132 Street/Hwy. 10 pic.twitter.com/3xiid0MXWf — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) July 17, 2023

Cleaning up the aftermath of a multi-vehicle crash in Surrey Monday on Highway 10 near 132 Street. pic.twitter.com/kmKilawrD0 — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) July 17, 2023



