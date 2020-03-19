White Rock Pier Thursday afternoon. There have been concerns voiced that pedestrians are packing the waterfront. (Aaron Hinks photo)

No restriction on public access to White Rock waterfront for now, despite COVID-19 concerns

Concerns voiced about large numbers at pier, promenade amid recommendation for social distancing

Concerns are being raised on social media that people are packing White Rock’s pier, promenade and waterfront in large numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a recommendation from the provincial government that all residents practise “social distancing.”

“Take a drive down to White Rock beach. You will find people in close contact, on the pier, restaurants, patios, lining up for fish and chips, parking lots full, which means they are ALL touching the parking meters, and likely their faces,” Breanne McLeavy wrote on Peace Arch News’ Facebook page.

“This is the beginning of the end, for those, choosing to self-isolate now, and when it becomes mandated quarantine. Let’s put our privilege aside, and do what is best for the community, country and the world. #socialdistancing”

Despite some calls to close or limit public access to these areas, no plans have been announced by the city to do so.

Communications and government relations manager Donna Kell told Peace Arch News Thursday morning that while the city has also been hearing from people with these concerns – particularly after the closure of city hall to the public on Wednesday – there has been, as yet, no decision to close off the waterfront.

READ ALSO: RCMP temporarily close front-counter service in South Surrey, Cloverdale due to COVID-19 concern

But she said the city is urging people to enjoy the outdoors responsibly – and mindful of social distancing – during the current crisis.

“We want to encourage people to go outside and get fresh air, but to do it responsibly and safely and think about others,” she said.

That means spreading out and keeping a distance between people in any public space – including the pier and promenade – rather than clumping together in concentrated groups, she said.

Kell added that the closure of city hall to the public does not mean that city operations have been suspended.

“We’re still available online and by phone,” she said.

“We’re still here and still sorting out what can be done, and looking at ways to work remotely wherever possible.”

READ ALSO: White Rock shuts down city hall due to COVID-19 concern

Kell said the closure of city hall to the public was done “for the protection of the community, to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus – and also for the protection of staff.”

Regular council meetings will continue every two weeks, she said (the next is scheduled for March 23) although meetings for city committees have been suspended until the end of May.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
International COVID-19 March 19 update: News from around the world

Just Posted

B.C. Vintage Truck Museum closes doors, encourages virtual visits

Cloverdale’s truck museum will stay open online

Live updates: Latest on COVID-19 pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond

MARCH 19: Trudeau says social distancing to take place ‘anywhere from weeks to months’

COVID-19: Surrey Schools says ‘lots of work and planning’ to do for March 30 despite no students

Superintendent says expectation from ministry is that ‘schools are operating and providing services’

No restriction on public access to White Rock waterfront for now, despite COVID-19 concerns

Concerns voiced about large numbers at pier, promenade amid recommendation for social distancing

Surrey’s Liu, 11, putts in for tourney win after ‘marathon’ playoff

Maple Leaf Junior Golf event was played before COVID-19 forced tour postponement

Border between Canada and U.S. likely to close Friday night: Trudeau

Closure would target non-essential travel

International COVID-19 March 19 update: News from around the world

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Don’t stockpile drugs, only recently expired prescriptions can be refilled, B.C. pharmacies say

B.C. allows bypassing doctor for chronic condition refills in COVID-19 emergency

RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Websites, fake emails and calls being set up to get money and personal information

Canada’s foreign affairs minister tested for COVID-19, in isolation with ‘flu-like’ symptoms

Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the test was being done out of an ‘abundance of caution’

Coronavirus self-assessment soars in B.C., 1-888-COVID19 line picking up

Test kit distribution sped up as thousands call for information, testing

Man charged in 2019 crash that killed girl, 13, and injured two more kids in Coquitlam

Driver of BMW involved in crash has been charged

Most Read