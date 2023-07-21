No reservation? First ferry of the day from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is noon

The first available ferry for Friday (July 21), without a reservation, is the noon out of the Swartz Bay terminal. (Black Press Media file photo)

Down a boat, ferries kicked off Friday (July 21) runs between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen ticketing the noon boat.

Plagued with problems in recent weeks the Coastal Celebration was officially pulled from service on July 19.

Reservations from the eight sailings a day that were cancelled, shifted to other sailings.

By 6:30 a.m. only seven per cent space remained on the noon boat out of North Saanich with five per cent on the 1 p.m. and six per cent on the 3 and the 4 p.m. had half its deck space remaining while the 5 p.m. was all booked up.

The Tsawwassen side started stronger with room for travellers on the 9 a.m. boat with 21 per cent deck space remaining, and a promising 47 per cent on the 10 a.m.

RELATED: 8 sailings a day cancelled on Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route after boat breaks

Coastal Celebration is expected to be out of service until July 26. Repairs on the boat are needed due to a suspected hydraulic oil leak as found by an underwater dive team, said BC Ferries. The oil has been classified as a light mineral oil leaking from a blade seal. Dry dock space has been secured for Monday, July 24 and the vessel is anticipated to return to service late next week.

The ferry service added sailings on July 20, 21, 23 at 11 p.m. departing Swartz Bay and July 21, 22, 24 at 1 am departing Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries recommends following current conditions online at bcferries.com for up-to-date information.

#BCFHeadsUp #Tsawwassen #SwartzBay

Reserved traffic is moving normally for the 7:00/8:00/9:00/11:00 am sailings from #Victoria. Now ticketing standby traffic for the 12:00 pm sailing – 37% available. — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) July 21, 2023

bc ferry