Tracy Holmes photo Gateway feature committee chair Coun. Grant Meyer and Coun. Lynne Sinclair wait with city officials for opportunity to hold meeting scheduled for Friday morning in city hall. The meeting was cancelled due to lack of quorum.

No quorum for White Rock gateway meeting

Committee advised to ‘defer any information’ on archway feature

A lack of quorum ended the second meeting of White Rock’s gateway feature committee before it could start Friday.

Set for first-thing Friday morning at city hall, just two of the committee’s five members were in attendance; Coun. Grant Meyer, who chairs the committee, and Coun. Lynne Sinclair.

Coun. Bill Lawrence, economic investment committee chair Bob Bezubiak and public art advisory committee chair Jim Adams were all absent.

“It’s clear that we don’t have a quorum here,” city manager Dan Bottrill told those who had gathered to hear staff feedback on a public information meeting held May 15 to get community input on the planned gateway feature.

Bottrill recommended the chair “defer any information that might lead you towards a decision.”

Council has earmarked $1 million as part of its Gateway Project for an ornamental archway over Johnston Road, just inside city limits on the White Rock side of North Bluff Road.

The gateway feature committee had initially planned to make a recommendation to council on a design in time for council’s May 28 meeting. As of Peace Arch News’ deadline Tuesday, a date for the committee’s next meeting had not been confirmed.

Following the committee’s first meeting May 8, Adams told PAN he likely wouldn’t be part of future meetings, as he felt the process was being rushed. As well, Adams said the committee is considering “infrastructure” rather than “a work of art.”

Sinclair told PAN Friday that she concurred “strongly” with Adams’ comments regarding the archway not being art. However, she disagreed with assertions that there is a hard deadline to get it done.

“We don’t have any deadline or timeline,” she said.


