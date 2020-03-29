Prime Minister Justin Trudeau updates the country on Canada’s COVID-19 response on Sunday, March 29, 2020. (CPAC)

No plans to call in military right now to enforce COVID-19 quarantine: Trudeau

Trudeau unveils $7.5M for Kids Help Phone, $9M for vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19

There are no plans to call in Canada’s military to enforce quarantine or self-isolation measures amid COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.

“It’s really important we all follow the rules,” the prime minister said in Ottawa Sunday, during his now-daily press conference on the steps of Rideau Cottage.

Trudeau said Health Canada is following up with those being required to quarantine.

“It’s really important that we follow the rules. What we do today… will have a direct impact on whether or not Canada is able to make it through this crisis in the best possible way,” he said, urging Canadians to follow the measures laid out by health officials.

The prime minister also unveiled funding for youth and seniors. He said Kids Help Phone will get $7.5 million and the New Horizons program for seniors, through the United Way, will get $9 million.

During the press conference, Trudeau was asked about communities that are preparing community centres and arenas to serve as make-shift hospitals for COVID-19 patients.

“Our healthcare systems are designed to function close to capacity in normal situations…. these are not regular times,” he said.

“It is appropriate and necessary that we look at how to expand our health system to handle unprecedented numbers.”

More to come.

Coronavirus

