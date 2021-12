A van and structure caught on fire Tuesday (Dec. 7) morning. (RCMP handout)

No injuries were reported after a structure and vehicle fire near King George Boulevard and 72 Avenue Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews closed a section of 72 Avenue westbound from King George for a short period of time Tuesday as crews extinguished the fire. Multiple buildings were evacuated.

According to Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn, 72 Avenue traffic was reopened at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Munn said no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.