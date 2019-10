Collision occurred at 184 Street and 40 Avenue intersection at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday afternoon.

According to a witness who was at the scene, the “t-bone” collision happened at the 184 Street and 40 Avenue intersection at approximately 4:30 p.m.

A third vehicle sustained damage to its side and was in a ditch a few metres away.

“Fortunately, it appears all occupants escaped without injury,” the witness wrote to Peace Arch News.

Three-vehicle collision at 184 Street and 40 Avenue. (Curtis Kreklau photo)