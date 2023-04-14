No injuries reported after Surrey home catches fire

House goes up in flames Friday morning in 13800-block of 79th Avenue

Surrey firefighters battle a house fire in the 13800-block of 79th Avenue on Friday (April 14). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

A Surrey family is safe after a single-story home went up in flames Friday morning (April 14) in Newton.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the fire happened at about 9:40 a.m. in a home on the 13800-block of 79th Avenue. Crews were able to get the fire under control in fewer than 30 minutes.

The occupants and family dog were able to get out safely, according to the freelancer. No word yet on what caused the fire.



beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com

