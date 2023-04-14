Surrey firefighters battle a house fire in the 13800-block of 79th Avenue on Friday (April 14). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Surrey firefighters battle a house fire in the 13800-block of 79th Avenue on Friday (April 14). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Newton

No injuries reported after Surrey home catches fire

House goes up in flames Friday morning in 13800-block of 79th Avenue

A Surrey family is safe after a single-story home went up in flames Friday morning (April 14) in Newton.

A Black Press freelancer at the scene said the fire happened at about 9:40 a.m. in a home on the 13800-block of 79th Avenue. Crews were able to get the fire under control in fewer than 30 minutes.

The occupants and family dog were able to get out safely, according to the freelancer. No word yet on what caused the fire.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey woman, 27, last seen Thursday in Newton
Next story
Lower Mainland family declared BC Outstanding Young Farmers of 2023

Just Posted

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Rob Fleming (at podium) flanked by TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn at Friday announcement in Surrey about rapid bus service. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
RapidBus coming to busiest bus corridor in Surrey and Delta

Jovaria Ghani was last seen at noon on Thursday (April 13) in the 7800-block of 139A Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)
Surrey woman, 27, last seen Thursday in Newton

Surrey firefighters battle a house fire in the 13800-block of 79th Avenue on Friday (April 14). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
No injuries reported after Surrey home catches fire

The stage for the “Take It To The Limit” Eagles tribute show, music-directed by award-winning musician Tom McKillip. (Submitted photo)
Sold-out in Surrey: A new Eagles tribute show is a hit for Moon Coin Productions