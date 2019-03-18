No injuries, pollution in Vancouver Harbour ship collision: Transport Canada

Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators look into the incident

Transport Canada says two ships collided in Vancouver Harbour Sunday after one lost power, but no one was injured and no pollutants were released.

The federal department says in a statement that the bulk carrier MV Caravos Harmony lost power and collided with the MV Pan Acacia early Sunday morning.

It says the Caravos Harmony was loaded with corn and sustained damage to its bow, while the Pan Acacia was waiting to load coal and has a hole on the port side of its hull above the water line.

Transport Canada says both vessel are detained in port until repairs and other follow-up actions are completed.

It says the department will ensure the vessels meet regulatory requirements and it is prepared to take immediate enforcement actions if necessary.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has deployed a team of investigators look into the incident.

Board spokesman Chris Krepski said two investigators were in Vancouver on Monday afternoon.

“They’ll be inspecting the vessels, talking to crew members, talking to any other witnesses and people who may have information about the sequence of events and taking it from there.”

The TSB is an independent agency that aims to advance transportation safety.

The website Vesselfinder.com identifies the Pan Acacia as a 2010 cargo ship from Panama and the Caravos Harmony as a 2013 bulk carrier that flies the Marshall Islands flag.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority said in a statement that it deployed its harbour patrol crew and vessels and found no imminent risk to those onboard the vessels, to the public or to the environment. It said the incident has not affected operations in the harbour.

The Canadian Press

