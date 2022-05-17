Surrey Fire Services responded to a house fire in Whalley early Tuesday (May 17, 2022). (File photo)

No injuries after blaze ignites Surrey home

House in Fraser Heights was ‘fully involved’ when fire crews arrived

More than two dozen Surrey firefighters were on the scene of a house fire this morning (May 17), after a blaze broke out in a Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

Assistant Chief Greg McRobbie said crews were dispatched around 4:15 a.m., to a home in the 17400-block of 100 Avenue.

On arrival, the 3,500-square-foot rancher was “fully involved, with flames showing through the roof,” McRobbie said.

A defensive attack brought the blaze under control, and all indications are that no one was living at the home, he said.

An inspector is expected to attend the scene this morning in an effort to determine cause. There is nothing at this point to indicate it was intentionally set, McRobbie said.

No injuries were reported, and fire crews had cleared the scene by 8:30 a.m., he added.


