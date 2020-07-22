No growth on wildfire near Merritt as BC Wildfire works to contain

The fire is 28-hectares in size and located near Highway 8 and the Shackan Indian Band

A 28-hectare blaze 45 kilometers east of Merritt is being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning in steep and rocky terrain near Highway 8 and the Shackan Indian Band.

On Monday, July 20, the BC Wildfire Service responded with two helicopters and 52 BC Wildfire personnel in an effort to douse the flames. Since then, the helicopters have left and 40 personnel remain on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation after it was first reported on July 20 in the Skuhun Creek area.

The forecast in Merritt is currently 31 degrees and sunny with winds traveling southwest 30 km/h.

The #BCWildfire Service is responding to a wildfire (K60581) W of #Merritt along #BCHwy8, burning in steep rocky terrain. 63 BCWS personnel are responding along with two helicopters bucketing water. The fire is approx 28 ha in size. No structures are currently threatened. pic.twitter.com/aivBSuufI8 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 21, 2020

READ MORE: 900-pound canoe carved by Westbank First Nations youth

READ MORE: As COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna top 70, those possibly exposed denied testing

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

bc wildfires