Kelowna International Airport sign. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna International Airport sign. (Black Press file photo)

NO FLIGHTS: Okanagan wildfires shut down Kelowna airport

‘Priority is safety of our community and access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters’

Wildfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country have forced the closure of airspace around Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

“The priority is the safety of our community and to allow access to the airspace required by aerial firefighters,” said Cassie Brannagan, communications advisor. “We appreciate travellers’ patience with this evolving situation. Travellers are asked to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.”

Brannagan said airport management will continue to work with our industry stakeholders, BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada, to understand how these wildfires will impact operations.

Updates will be provided on the YLW website.

READ MORE: 4 wildfires now spreading in Lake Country

READ MORE: Evacuation orders for Kelowna’s Shayler area due to Glenmore blaze

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKelownaWildfires

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 rescued after float plane crashed, sank into Harrison Lake
Next story
Shortage of diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic pending in Canada

Just Posted

Agatha Bazett, 2, in the SportSlam at the Big Bounce Canada in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘World’s biggest bouncy castle’ opens in Surrey

Spirit of Surrey dance group performs during a Surrey Festival of the Arts launch event at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
New Surrey Festival of the Arts launching next August as 2-day event in Cloverdale

A makeshift billboard outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Aug. 16. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot and killed in his truck in the temple parking lot on June 18. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘Justice walk’ for slain Sikh temple president happening today in Surrey

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero