Reports of shots fired in South Surrey sent police racing to the Morgan Creek and Semiahmoo Trail neighbourhoods early Monday.

Sgt. Chad Greig confirmed officers were dispatched at 2 a.m. Aug. 27 following “multiple calls” from the area of 147 Street and 31 Avenue, as well as 158 Street and 28 Avenue.

Canvassing residents, police determined the noise was more likely from fireworks, Greig said.

They found “no evidence of shots fired,” he said.