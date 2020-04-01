(Delta Police Department photo)

No, Delta police are not pulling over cars to check for social distancing

DPD dispelling rumour cops pulling over vehicles with two or more people, checking IDs, issuing fines

Delta police are not pulling over cars and ticketing the occupants for being less than two metres apart.

The Delta Police Department took to social media Tuesday morning (March 31) to dispel a rumour going around that DPD officers are pulling over vehicles with more than one person in them, checking the IDs and addresses of each passenger, and then apparently fining those people who are not from the same household for not practicing social distancing.

“This is not true. No tickets have been handed out for any such reasons here in Delta. There is no provision or authority for police to do enforcement such as this,” reads a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“However, our officers are continuing to enforce the Motor Vehicle Act. And that includes driving behaviour that contributes to crashes, such as distracted driving, speeding or running red lights. So although traffic is lighter on our roads, please be assured our officers are still out there doing enforcement to keep the roads safe for all users and the supply of goods and services.”

RELATED: Delta police adjusting services during COVID-19 pandemic (March 23, 2020)

SEE ALSO: COVID-19: Delta Police headquarters, North Delta Public Safety Building closed to public (March 26, 2020)


