No cuts in proposed Delta School District budget

The Delta School District has released its draft budget for the 2019-2020 school year, one that includes no reductions from the current level of service.

The district is proposing an operating budget of $160.853 million for 2019-2020, which includes a surplus of $63,000.

Delta is anticipating a small increase in enrollment — 10 full-time enrolled (FTE) students — bringing the total forecast to 15,407 FTE students for the upcoming year.

“We are pleased to be able to put forward a draft balanced budget where no reductions have to be made. This is welcome news for all our students, staff and Delta families,” Delta School District secretary treasurer Nicola Christ said in press release.

In the release, the district highlighted several recent provincial funding announcements as contributing to the projected $63,000 surplus.

An increase in FTE per-pupil funding of $45 raises the total rate for students in kindergarten through Grade 12, including in continuing education and alternate schools, to $7,468 per student.

As well, “new funding to inclusive education, Indigenous education and English language learners (ELL) will bring service expansions to better address student needs,” according to the release, which specified this funding, though included in the overall operating budget, exists as separate and allocated funding to be used towards these specific areas.

FTE per-pupil funding for special needs students increased $3,600 for Level 1, $800 for Level 2 and $450 for Level 3, bringing those rates to $43,400, $20,200 and $10,250, respectively.

RELATED: Delta residents call for more EAs and anti-racism training in next school budget

Meanwhile, FTE ELL funding increased $75 to $1,495 per student, and Indigenous education funding increased $220 to $1,450 per student.

Funding for adults seeking to complete their secondary school education increased by $77 to $4,773 per FTE student.

On top of that, next year’s budget got a boost thanks to assurance from the province that there would be adequate funding for the difference between the new Employee Health Tax and the legislated MSP reduction.

As part of the district’s commitment to fulfilling staffing needs in “as timely and consistent a manner as possible,” staff have recommended the $63,000 surplus be allocated to an additional human resources co-ordinator position “to assist with the growing needs for recruitment and employee services,” according to the press release.

The 2019-2020 draft budget is available to be viewed on the Delta School District’s website (deltasd.bc.ca).

The public will have an opportunity to provide input and feedback on the draft budget on Tuesday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Delta School District office, located at 4585 Harvest Dr. in Ladner. To sign up to speak, email Tracey at tnelsontrick@deltasd.bc.ca.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter