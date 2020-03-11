North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary School. (Grace Kennedy photo)

No COVID-19 at Delta schools, despite online hoax

Officials say a letter circulating on social media claiming a case at Seaquam Secondary is not real

There are no known cases or exposures of COVID-19 at Seaquam Secondary — or any other Delta school — despite what some might be seeing on social media.

That was the message from Seaquam principle Rick Mesich in letter to parents dated Wednesday, March 11.

Mesich wrote that the school is aware of a letter circulation on social media stating there is a report of COVID-19 at Seaquam, and that the medical health officer at Fraser Health has confirmed that the letter is not authentic.

RELATED: Delta School District cancels spring break trips citing coronavirus risk

”Fraser Health would notify the school district immediately if there was a risk that someone had a confirmed case of the virus or if someone had been exposed to another person who was confirmed as having COVID-19. In such a situation, we would be advised by Fraser Health and we would follow their direction as to next steps,” Mesich wrote.

“As stated by the provincial government, the risk of spread of this virus in B.C. communities remains low at this time. In B.C., Canada and many other countries, we continue to be in active containment mode to detect cases and respond to prevent the virus from spreading in the community.”

RELATED: B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island (March 11, 2020)

READ MORE: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic (March 11, 2020)

SEE ALSO: Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means (March 11, 2020)

SEE ALSO: Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience (March 11, 2020)


editor@northdeltareporter.com
CoronavirusDeltaSchools

