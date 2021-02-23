No charges for Surrey RCMP officer connected to driver’s serious-injuries crash in Guildford

The BC Prosecution Service says no charges have been approved against a Surrey RCMP member involved in an attempted traffic stop of a suspected impaired driver more than a year ago in the Guildford area.

On Jan. 7, 2020, the suspect driver refused to stop for the officer and ended up in a single-vehicle rollover that led to serious injuries for the driver, according to a BC Prosecution Service news release Tuesday (Feb. 23).

The incident was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) and, as a result, the Chief Civilian Director determined no “reasonable grounds to believe the officer may have committed offences.”

“In this case, the BCPS has concluded that the available evidence does not meet the BCPS’s charge assessment standard,” the news release says. “The BCPS is not able to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officer committed any offence in relation to the incident. As a result, no charges have been approved.”

The release adds: “In order to maintain confidence in the integrity of the criminal justice system, a Clear Statement explaining the reasons for not approving charges is made public by the BCPS in cases where the IIO has investigated the conduct of police officers and forwarded a report for charge assessment.”

A “Clear Statement” of the incident is included in the 10-page news release.



