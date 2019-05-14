Nine new bus stops approved by Surrey council

While the City of Surrey is getting nine new bus stops, one councillor is miffed that Newton and Guildford have been left off the list.

“I noticed none of the improvements are in Newton or Guildford areas,” said Councillor Steven Pettigrew at the May 13 council meeting.

“The lion’s share of these improvements are in South Surrey. I’d like to see a more even distribution of these projects. I will not be supporting this report as I feel Newton and Guildford should also be included,” he said before council endorsed the planned projects.

A report to council notes the projects will “improve transit operations, service, accessibility and safety.”

“These projects typically include improvements to existing bus stops and the addition of new bus stops by adding wheelchair accessible landing pads and curb return adjustments to improve bus turning,” the report states.

New bus stops are to be built at the following locations: southbound 184th Street at 63rd Avenue; southbound 160th Street at 20th Avenue; southbound 160th Street at 19th Avenue; northbound King George Boulevard at 20th Avenue; southbound King George Boulevard at 20th Avenue; eastbound 64th Avenue at 165th Street; westbound 64th Avenue at 165th Street; westbound 114th Avenue at 124th Street; and eastbound 114th Avenue at 124th Street.

Two other bus stops will be receiving “improvements,” and they are located heading westbound on 24th Avenue at Croydon Drive and eastbound on Marine Drive at Finlay Street.

Surrey council voted on May 13 to award the roughly $540,000 contract to Contour Concrete Ltd.

The installations are to be constructed by the city, with Coast Mountain Bus Company cost-sharing.

Work is set to commence this June and be completed by September.