(Screenshot: GoogleMaps)

(Screenshot: GoogleMaps)

Nightly westbound lane closures on HWY 1 in Surrey begin Monday for repairs to 192 Street underpass

Lane closures will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly until Feb. 15 and traffic will be routed to HOV lane

Repairs on the 192 Street underpass on Hwy. 1 will start Monday night (Jan. 9) and continue until Feb. 15.

Mainroad Contracting stated in a press release that the repairs will be from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., during which time all westbound lanes will be routed into the HOV lane and the remaining three lanes will be closed.

Delays are expected. Drivers are urged to slow down and obey traffic control personnel and signs.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surreytrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Israeli police response to animal rights a stark contrast to that of B.C. police: Kelowna activist
Next story
B.C. yet to see post-holidays spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations: health minister

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Retail-robbery suspect wanted in Surrey also faces unlawful-confinement charges

(Screenshot: GoogleMaps)
Nightly westbound lane closures on HWY 1 in Surrey begin Monday for repairs to 192 Street underpass

The washrooms at Cloverdale Athletic Park have been closed for about a month. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Washrooms at Cloverdale Athletic Park remain closed

Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Surrey Mayor warns 55% property tax hike coming if Farnworth gives Surrey Police Service thumbs up