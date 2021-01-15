Nightly ritual turns into $100K win for Tsawwassen woman

Angeline Splockton says she felt shaky after the exciting realization that she won $100,000 from a Luxury Crossword Scratch & Win ticket.

The Tsawwassen resident, who purchased the winning ticket from the Petro Canada station on Tsawwassen Drive, found out she was a winner while following her routine of scratching her tickets before bed.

“I was scratching each letter and saw that I had nine words and won $500,” she recalled. “I had to double check the ticket on my BCLC Lotto! app since I was so focused that I had won $500. It took me a while to realize that I had uncovered 11 words and won $100,000!”

Splockton said she couldn’t wait to share her news with everyone she knew — including her boyfriend and kids, who were just as excited as her.

Splockton has a few ideas about what to do with her prize, including purchasing a new car and taking her daughter on a weekend spa trip when it’s safe to do so. She plans to put the rest away for her family.



