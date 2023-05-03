Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise

River flows are heavy in the area as region prepares for storm

The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

The Nicola Valley has been put on a severe thunderstorm watch by Environment Canada.

Conditions are favourable for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain for the evening of May 3, prompting the weather service to ask residents to stay inside.

River levels on both the Coldwater and Nicola Rivers running through Merritt have risen considerably recently due to hot temperatures melting the snowpack as well as considerable rain.

The Coldwater River in #Merritt is experiencing high water levels, ahead of a severe thunderstorm watch this evening. pic.twitter.com/iOMwHS5ULc — Jake Courtepatte (@JakeC_16) May 3, 2023

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” reads the alert. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

READ MORE: Floods force additional evacuations on Westside, others on alert

READ MORE: Kelowna residents urged to be careful as Mission Creek rises

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC StormMerritt