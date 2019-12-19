Police investigate stabbing in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Newton stabbing Wednesday night connected to drug trafficking, Surrey RCMP say

Police have deemed there to be ‘no risk to the public’ as a result of the ‘targeted’ nature of this crime

Surrey Mounties believe a stabbing in Newton late Wednesday night that sent a man to hospital with potentially life-threatening wounds was “targeted” and connected to drug trafficking.

While police cordoned off the Strawberry Hill Esso gas station at 76th Avenue and 128th Street with yellow barricade tape, Corporal Elenore Sturko said Thursday that investigators have not yet determined where the stabbing took place.

“It wasn’t necessarily at that location,” she told the Now-Leader

Police have deemed there to be “no risk to the public” as a result of the “targeted” nature of this crime, Sturko said.

The victim was found shortly before 10 p.m. Sturko said he is in stable condition.

She declined to reveal if an arrest has been made.

“We are making progress on this investigation,” she said.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

READ ALSO: Witnesses sought after stabbing in Newton


