Newton family welcomes Surrey’s first baby of 2020

Solah was born shortly after midnight on Jan. 1 at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Solah is Surrey’s first baby of 2020, born shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. (Submitted photo: Zobaid Zobaidi)

The Zobaidi family is adjusting well at home after welcoming Surrey’s first baby of the year – and the decade.

Solah was born at 12:22 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Surrey Memorial Hospital, said dad Zobaid. She weighed close to 8 lbs.

He said Solah and mom, Tanzela, are both doing well since arriving back at their Newton home.

This is their third child, he said.

Zobaid said their other children, aged 3 and 6, are excited and “so happy” to have a new baby at home.

While Jan. 6 was Solah’s original due date, Zobaid said the family is “excited” to have Surrey’s first baby of 2020 and the decade.

Solah arrived about 20 minutes after the province’s first baby of 2020, Clarita, at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

