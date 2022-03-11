Emergency crews work around the wreckage of a downed CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopter at 9 Wing Canadian Forces Base Gander, in Gander, N.L., Thursday, March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Cook

Emergency crews work around the wreckage of a downed CH-149 Cormorant search and rescue helicopter at 9 Wing Canadian Forces Base Gander, in Gander, N.L., Thursday, March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Scott Cook

Newfoundland Cormorant search and rescue helicopter crash sends 2 to hospital

Gander, airport reopens after helicopter crash, investigation ongoing

The airport in Gander, N.L., reopened this morning after a military helicopter crash Thursday afternoon that left two crew members in hospital.

Gander International Airport officials said in a news release one runway has reopened at a reduced capacity while another remains closed as the investigation into the crash continues.

Officials say a Cormorant search and rescue helicopter crashed at about 3:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of the two runways.

The Royal Canadian Air Force said the CH-149 aircraft was conducting hovering manoeuvres at the airport, which is next to Canadian Forces Base 9 Wing Gander.

The air force has said there were six people on board the helicopter, and two were in hospital as of Thursday evening.

Air force officials did not respond to a request this morning for more information, but pictures from the scene Thursday showed the helicopter on its side with its tail apparently missing.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 1 dead after helicopter goes down on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Helicopter crashMilitary

Previous story
One injured in late-night Surrey shooting
Next story
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey mayor’s pre-trial conference on public mischief charge set for April 11

Surrey RCMP do not believe a shooting Thursday night (March 10) in the Guildford area was associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. (Shane MacKichan photo)
One injured in late-night Surrey shooting

Semiahmoo’s Cole Bekkering tries to stay on his feet while being blocked by Centennial’s six-foot-11 centre K.C. Ibekwe (#23). Semiahmoo won the game 86-73 and advances to semifinals tonight, 8:45 p.m. vs Vancouver College. (Nick Greenizan photo)
Semiahmoo, Elgin Park advance to provincial basketball semifinals

Surrey-raised Arshdeep Bains in action with Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League. (Photo courtesy Red Deer Rebels/Rob Wallator)
Surrey’s Bains signs with Canucks after high-scoring season in WHL