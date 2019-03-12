President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

New York attorney probing Trump business deals

Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank

New York’s attorney general has opened a civil investigation into President Donald Trump’s business dealings.

A person familiar with the inquiry says Attorney General Letitia James issued subpoenas Monday to Deutsche Bank and Investors Bank seeking records related to four Trump real estate projects and his failed bid to buy the Buffalo Bills.

The person wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The New York Times first reported the subpoenas.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump exaggerated his wealth on documents provided to Deutsche Bank when he was trying to buy the Bills.

READ MORE: Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

Messages left with the banks and the Trump Organization were not immediately returned.

The subpoenas sought records related to Trump projects in Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York and Florida.

Michael R. Sisak, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash
Next story
Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

Just Posted

UPDATE: Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

In a split vote, council votes to keep existing approach to handling donations bins

VIDEO: Cloverdale violinist, 11, takes the stage with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra

For a second time, Da-Wei Chan performed as a soloist for the VSO’s centennial celebration

First look at proposed Walmart warehouse and distribution centre in South Surrey

Project would see a 296,000-square-foot, $175-million frozen grocery facility built at 19500 26th Ave.

Surrey RCMP making headway on elections fraud investigation

Mounties expect to submit a report to Crown counsel ‘within the next month’

Repaired White Rock Pier to include concrete deck

The city has issued an RFP for reconstruction of the structure, which was damaged last December

VIDEO: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent of Courtenay had been flying to Kenya for a UN Environment Assembly session

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking on worker’s lunch in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

5 to start your day

Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman, B.C. remembers Micah Messent and more

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

Convicted Lower Mainland fraudster had Hells Angels ties: co-accused

A Langley man sentenced for a $6 million fraud said his former boss threatened to kill him

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

B.C. bar wants patrons to stop dropping their phones in the toilet

Barking Parrot in Penticton says when a phone gets flushed, entire toilet often has to be replaced

Most Read