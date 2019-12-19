Paul Prestbakmo died Aug. 16 morning, following an early-morning stabbing in South Surrey. (Facebook photo)

New Year court date for youth charged in South Surrey mechanic’s stabbing death

Pair appeared by video Wednesday

The two youths charged in connection with the August stabbing death of South Surrey mechanic Paul Prestbakmo made brief appearances in Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday.

The pair – who cannot be identified – both appeared by video before Judge Gary Cohen, as Prestbakmo’s sister and father listened from the gallery.

READ MORE: Teens charged in stabbing death of South Surrey man in strip mall parking lot

A ban prevents publication of any evidence or information disclosed during the proceedings, which were adjourned to Jan. 15, 2020.

Outside court, Prestbakmo’s family members declined to comment publicly, citing the publication ban.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officials announced a charge of second-degree murder against two boys, aged 15 and 16 years old, in September – just over one month after Prestbakmo was killed.

The 45-year-old died in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, in a parking lot at the southwest corner of 18 Avenue and 152 Street.

Officers found Prestbakmo “unresponsive with serious injuries.”

In October, police announced further charges of aggravated assault against the same youths, in connection with an assault that occurred just hours before Prestbakmo was killed.

READ MORE: Teens accused in fatal South Surrey stabbing now charged with assault on senior

In that incident, police say a White Rock senior was left with life-changing injuries.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), penalties for youth convicted of certain crimes are less severe than those imposed on adults for the same offence.

For example, the maximum sentence for second-degree murder is seven years (four of those in custody and the balance in the community, with conditions and supervision) under the YCJA, while for an adult, the same conviction means life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 10 years.

A judge may impose an adult sentence on a youth aged 14 and older who is convicted of a serious crime.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Angela Prestbakmo (second from right), the sister of South Surrey stabbing victim Paul Prestbakmo, addresses media – flanked by (from left) Semiahmoo First Nation councillor Joanne Charles, Prestbakmo’s common-law partner Barb and his father, Chester – days after the homicide. (File photo)

Flowers and photos were placed at the scene where Paul Prestbakmo was killed. (File photo)

Previous story
BREAKING: Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years
Next story
B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Just Posted

New Year court date for youth charged in South Surrey mechanic’s stabbing death

Pair appeared by video Wednesday

Witnesses sought after stabbing in Newton

Male with ‘life-threatening injuries’ found in 7600-block of 128 Street

Alleged North Delta porch pirate nabbed shortly after theft

Delta police are offering some tips to help residents protect their deliveries

Whitecaps release report regarding allegations of abuse by former South Surrey coach

Coach was suspended by Coastal FC in February

Delta police advise of release conditions for man facing child porn, voyeurism charges

Kevin James Silen, 51, must stay away from anyone under 16 years old and cannot access the internet

BREAKING: Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Flash Forest aims to plant a billion trees by 2028

What’s happening: week of Dec. 19

Events and community listings for North Delta

Cannabis cookies, vapes, beverages, creams arriving in B.C. stores

24 licensed products initially, says Liquor Distribution Branch

Up to 60 cm of snow expected on southern B.C. highways

Travellers being asked to use caution ahead of Christmas weekend travel

Trans Mountain begins laying Alberta pipeline for expansion

Construction continues at Westridge terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win one against Kelowna

Road victory in last game before holiday break

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Most Read